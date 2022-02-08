CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

306レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of San Phe Suea, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 8 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok hits the spot in many ways.

住所/地図

88 M.8 Somphot Chiangmai 700 Rd. T.Sanphisua A.Maung, San Phe Suea, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

