Romeo Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

6.6

552レビューによる評価
更新日 February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Romeo Palace Hotel is located at the north of Pattaya surrounded by Wong Amat Beach and is an intimate space that provides a great escape for the pursuit of pleasure and peace which will warm your heart. It is the best place to relax after all that rigorous and tiring activities of the Pattaya city. Whether you are a group of friends or a family or a couple, The Romeo Palace Hotel is the best budget hotel in Pattaya that you could choose.

The Romeo Palace Hotel has a total of hundred beautifully adorned rooms of different categories like Standard Room, Deluxe Room, Superior rooms with Pool View, Super Deluxe Rooms with Pool View all furnished with plush interiors with balcony and all modern amenities like air conditioners, 32 inch flat-screen TVs, refrigerators with fully stocked minibars, telephone, private bathrooms with hot and cold showers along with laundry and dry cleaning services.

The Romeo Palace Hotel offers several other exceptional amenities like Car parking, 24 hour security services, Free Wifi, Swimming pool, Pool bar, Special Romeo Health Massage, Pool Table, Business facilities, Round the clock lobby bar, Authorised currency exchange services, a tour counter for all your travel itineraries including pick up and drop facilities along with Tuk-Tuk Shuttle available to reach the local beaches making sure that our guests do not have to face any kind of trouble and can enjoy our gracious Thai Hospitality at peace and go back with exhilarating memories of their trip to Pattaya.

The management staff of The Romeo Palace Hotel is very particular when it comes to hosting our guests with our authentic Thai hospitality and keeping our environment such as our guests feel at home away from Home.

Indulge yourself into the burst of flavors with delicious delicacies where you will be spoilt for choices between Thai, Indian and European cuisines at the Premrudi Restaurant serving the most authentic food where you dine and enjoy sweet music with hard drinks - both during daytime and night. It is one of the reasons why our Restaurant is also regarded as the best restaurant to eat in Pattaya.

住所/地図

500/21-22 Soi Pattaya Naklua 18 Pattaya City Thailand 20150 , Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

