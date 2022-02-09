CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Riverside House Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

232レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Riverside House Hotel - Image 0
Riverside House Hotel - Image 1
Riverside House Hotel - Image 2
Riverside House Hotel - Image 3
Riverside House Hotel - Image 4
Riverside House Hotel - Image 5
+3 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Riverside House Hotel is located in the Nawarat area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Riverside House Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Riverside House Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Riverside House Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Riverside House Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

101 Chiangmai-Lunphun RD. T. Watkate A.Muang ChiangMai, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU