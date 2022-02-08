BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

1097レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. This is a non-smoking hotel that does offer smoking rooms. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Praathit Pier, Buddhist Association, Baan Praa Thit Restaurant. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

23 Phra Arthit Road, Pranakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU