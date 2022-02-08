CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6

1016レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort is located in the city center by the Ping River in northern Thailand. Just four kilometers from Chiang Mai Airport, the hotel is close to the historic attractions of the city - including the famous Night Bazaar. Each of the 74 deluxe and suite rooms has a private balcony with river views and a combination of ancient Chiang Mai heritage with modern amenities. The luxury resort hotel is ideal for holiday travel or a business trip with two restaurants, bars, meeting rooms, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and spa. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort.

住所/地図

33 Changklan Road,A.Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

