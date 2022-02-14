ウィンダムプーケットサウスシーのラマダ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ラマダバイウィンダムプーケットサウスシーは、ビーチの真向かいにあるブティックホテルです。カロンショッピングエリアまで2分、パトンビーチまで15分、プーケットのダウンタウンまで20分です。この4つ星ホテルの152室の各客室は、優れた設備を備えており、明るく清潔な色とラインで装飾されています。ホテルには、午前10時30分から午後11時まで利用できるインターネットカフェもあります。屋上庭園、フィットネスルーム、ナンタラスパなどの敷地内施設を利用できます。さらに、リゾートではThe Morng Talay Restaurant＆Barで高級レストランを提供しています。その便利なロケーション、献身的なスタッフ、一流の施設により、ラマダバイウィンダムプーケットサウスシーは旅行者の間で人気があります。

