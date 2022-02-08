CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

928レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Rajapruek Place - Image 0
Rajapruek Place - Image 1
Rajapruek Place - Image 2
Rajapruek Place - Image 3
Rajapruek Place - Image 4
Rajapruek Place - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rajapruek Place, located in Su Thep, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 11 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Rajapruek Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including spa, massage, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rajapruek Place.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Rajapruek Placeゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Rajapruek Place
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Royal Park Rajapruek 334 Moo 3 Tumbon Mae-Hia Amphoe Muang Chiangmai 50100, Su Thep, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU