Pura Nakhon Hotel - Nakhon Si Thammarat Sandbox Hotel

Built in 2016, PURANAKHON HOTEL is a distinct addition to Nakhon Si Thammarat and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, PURANAKHON HOTEL is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. Recreational facilities available at the property include massage, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at PURANAKHON HOTEL.