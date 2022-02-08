PHUKET TEST & GO

プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

57レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 0
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 1
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 2
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 3
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 4
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort - Image 5
+21 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にプリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾート 直接連絡し、 プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Prince Edouard Apartments＆Resortは、海抜80メートルのパトンビーチの丘にあり、海、山、街のパノラマの景色を眺めることができます。場所は非常に静かで、アパートは85平方メートルから260平方メートルまでかなり広いです。アパートホテルには、25台分のガレージ、長さ20 mのプール、フィットネス付きのSPAセンター、サウナ、マッサージルーム、会議室、レストラン、プライベートカラオケルーム、テラス、庭園があります。 4つのゴルフセットから5kmで、ご要望に応じてゴルフパッケージを提供できます。 パトンリゾートの側にあるため、プリンスエドゥアールは美しいプーケット島の多くの場所に簡単にアクセスできます。 ただ聞いてください、私たちのスタッフがあなたのニーズの世話をします。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

32,34,36 Soi Prabaramee 3, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

フルッタブティックホテル
8.4
との評価
670 レビュー
から ฿-1
オークウッドホテルジャーニーハブプーケット
7.7
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ
10
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
との評価
89 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムプーケットディーバナパトンのラマダ
8.4
との評価
658 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーヴァナパトンリゾート＆スパ
8
との評価
2519 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンパラゴンリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
917 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU