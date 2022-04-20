PATTAYA TEST & GO

Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Plumeria Serviced Apartment, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 3 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Plumeria Serviced Apartment, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Plumeria Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

279/30 Moo5 Wong Amat Beach, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

