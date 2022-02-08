PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1

17レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Phuket Town, Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 140 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

9/1 Thepkrasattri Road, Amphur Muang, Phuket (Phuket Old Town area), Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カサブランカブティックホテルプーケット
9
との評価
1059 レビュー
から ฿-1
オンオンホテルの思い出
8.8
との評価
1551 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットで寝る
7.9
との評価
475 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブランケットホテルプーケットタウン
8.9
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
シンローハウス
9.1
との評価
87 レビュー
から ฿-1
グリーンリーフホステル
8.4
との評価
21 レビュー
から ฿-1
blooホステル
8.6
との評価
146 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブキッタブティックホテル
7.2
との評価
378 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU