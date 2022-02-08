PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5

421レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Rawai, Phuket Sea Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 20.0 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Rawai Beach, Wat Sawang Arom, Seashell Museum. Phuket Sea Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Phuket Sea Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phuket Sea Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

54/14 Moo 6 Rawai Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

バビロンプールヴィラズ
8.8
との評価
136 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイハーンビーチリゾート
9
との評価
188 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザヴィジットリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
868 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイハーン
8.9
との評価
1715 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
との評価
50 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタタニの海岸-大人のみ
9.1
との評価
1044 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU