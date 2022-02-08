PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Gay Homestay - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9

7レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A men-only accommodation, Phuket Gay Homestay is situated in Kathu. Offering just 5 rooms, the property has an outdoor pool and drinks can be enjoyed at the bar. It is less than a 15-minute drive across the hill to the Patong Beach area. There, attractions include Jungceylon Shopping Centre, the nightlife on Bangla Road and the gay nightlife at Paradise Complex. Golf courses are also a short drive away. Phuket International Airport is less than an hour's drive away. Private rooms feature air-conditioning and a comfortable bed. Most room types have a private bathroom with a shower, while 1 room type has access to the house bathroom just next door. You will find shared lounging areas at the property and owners can assist with local information and activities.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Phuket Gay Homestayゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Phuket Gay Homestay
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Neramit Hill Village - 135/6 Moo 7, Kathu, Phuket, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ
10
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
パープーケットホテル
7.6
との評価
96 レビュー
から ฿-1
フルッタブティックホテル
8.4
との評価
670 レビュー
から ฿-1
プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾート
7.9
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
オークウッドホテルジャーニーハブプーケット
7.7
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムプーケットディーバナパトンのラマダ
8.4
との評価
658 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーヴァナパトンリゾート＆スパ
8
との評価
2519 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザセンシズリゾート＆プールヴィラズプーケット
8.5
との評価
2063 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU