ピピバニヤンヴィラ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ピピバニヤンヴィラ（SHA Plus +）はピピ島の中心部に位置し、人里離れたビーチにアクセスできます。メインの桟橋まで徒歩5分で、プーケット、ランタ島、アオナン、ライレイ、クラビへのフェリーを毎日利用できます。快適な設備に加えて、エアコン完備の40室の客室には、トンサイ湾を見下ろすテラスがあります。食事には、さまざまなレストランから選ぶことができます。トンサイシーフードレストラン、ルーフトップビューレストラン、ビーチサンデッキ、ガーデンレストランがあります。軽食やドリンクには、プールバーとロビーラウンジがあります。リラックスするには、スイミングプールまたはサウナを楽しめます。ピピバニヤンヴィラ（SHA Plus +）でのご予約は、以下のご希望の日程を送信し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。