PHUKET TEST & GO

Phanhin 304 (R2) - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Prachin Buri
8.4

214レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 0
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 1
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 2
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 3
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 4
Phanhin 304 (R2) - Image 5
+17 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Phanhin Regent Executive Residence(R2) is located in the Si Maha Phot area of Prachinburi. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Prachinburi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. 92 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa can be found in selected rooms. The property's fitness center, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Phanhin Regent Executive Residence(R2) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Prachinburi.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Phanhin 304 (R2)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Phanhin 304 (R2)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

3079 Prachinburi, Si Maha Phot, Prachinburi, Thailand, 25140

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU