Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)

Bangkok
8.4

3736レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Described by many as a ‘hidden gem,’ the luxurious Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) is located just off Sukhumvit Road at the Asoke intersection. This is also the location where the BTS skytrain merges with the MRT subway, putting you in the most convenient location to explore Bangkok. For keen bargain hunters, two stops on the skytrain in either direction from the hotel will take you to the city’s most prestigious shopping malls on Sukhumvit and Siam. After a hard day of shopping, unwind at the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and take in the view of a nearby public park and admire the beautiful Bangkok skyline. When you're ready to book a room at Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

住所/地図

16 Ratchadapisek Rd, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
