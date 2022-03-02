Panwaburi Beachfront Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Panwaburi Beachfront Resort Rejuvenate and recharge with a getaway just minutes from the Phuket city center at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort . Panwaburi Beachfront Resort puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 1.8 km from the Phuket Aquarium.The facilities and services provided by Panwaburi Beachfront Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Phuket.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort . The resort provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Panwaburi Beachfront Resort also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort . The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the sauna. The many offerings at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Panwaburi Beachfront Resort gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Reasons to stay hereThis resort scores higher than 99% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis resort stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 99% of accommodations in the city.This resort scores higher than 99% of accommodations in the city for its location.