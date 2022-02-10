パルミラパトンリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

人気のパトンビーチエリアにあるこの最近改装されたリゾートは、完全なホリデー体験をお約束します。パルミラパトンリゾート（SHA Plus +）は静かなソイにひっそりと佇み、ビーチや数多くのショップや飲食店まで徒歩圏内です。ツアーデスクは、ダイビング旅行、シュノーケリング、島巡り、ゴルフの手配に役立ちます。島でのアクティビティのリストは無限です。自転車やレンタカーのレンタルサービスも利用できるため、自分のペースで島を運転したり探索したりするのは非常に簡単です。リゾートの中心は間違いなくラグーンの形をしたプールで、60メートル以上伸びており、日中はリラックスするのに最適な場所です。パルミラパトンリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、タイで最も人気のある島の目的地で思い出に残る休暇を楽しむことを可能にします。

