P.S 2 Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in Patong, P.S 2 Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At P.S 2 Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. P.S 2 Resort is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, P.S 2 Resort hits the spot in many ways.