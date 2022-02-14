KRABI TEST & GO

P.P.エラワンパームスリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8

1069レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 0
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 1
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 2
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 3
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 4
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 5
+1 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

人気のピピ島にあるこのビーチリゾートは、島の最北端に快適な宿泊施設を提供しています。 P. P.エラワンパームスリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、白い砂浜と透き通った海から歩いてすぐの場所にあり、夕日を眺めるのに理想的な場所です。リゾートはココナッツ農園の中にあり、伝統的なタイのデザインとモダンで西洋風のタッチを組み合わせています。リゾートにはビーチフロントのレストランがあり、ツアーデスクではダイビング、シュノーケリング、ボート、トレッキングなどのさまざまなアクティビティを手配できます。リゾートには独自のスイミングプールとランドリーサービスがあります。 P. P.エラワンパームスリゾート（SHA Plus +）は簡単に予約できます。安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力するだけです。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
P.P.エラワンパームスリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す P.P.エラワンパームスリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

45/9 Moo 8, Leamtong, Tambol Ao Nang, Laem Tong Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU