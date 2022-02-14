P.P.エラワンパームスリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

人気のピピ島にあるこのビーチリゾートは、島の最北端に快適な宿泊施設を提供しています。 P. P.エラワンパームスリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、白い砂浜と透き通った海から歩いてすぐの場所にあり、夕日を眺めるのに理想的な場所です。リゾートはココナッツ農園の中にあり、伝統的なタイのデザインとモダンで西洋風のタッチを組み合わせています。リゾートにはビーチフロントのレストランがあり、ツアーデスクではダイビング、シュノーケリング、ボート、トレッキングなどのさまざまなアクティビティを手配できます。リゾートには独自のスイミングプールとランドリーサービスがあります。 P. P.エラワンパームスリゾート（SHA Plus +）は簡単に予約できます。安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力するだけです。

