OYO 121 Hua Hin Goodview - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

OYO 121 Hua Hin Goodview, located in the Hua Hin City Center area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At OYO 121 Hua Hin Goodview, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The ambiance of OYO 121 Hua Hin Goodview is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, clothes rack, linens, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. OYO 121 Hua Hin Goodview is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hua Hin / Cha-am.