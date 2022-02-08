SAMUI TEST & GO

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1

1108レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 0
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 1
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 2
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 3
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 4
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach ResortWake up to the wonder of Koh Samui with a stay at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 2.9 km from the Hin Ta & Hin Yai Rocks.The facilities and services provided by Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Koh Samui.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and mini bar. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort also provides a hair dryer and bathrobes in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Koh Samui has to offer. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Lamai Beach located 1.7 km away. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Koh Samui, chances are you'll find it at Lamai Sunday Nightmarket located 940 m away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

173/41 Moo 4, Rob Koh Road, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

パートナーホテル

チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1
スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマイサムイ
8.5
との評価
338 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザハイブホテルサムイ
8.3
との評価
1255 レビュー
から ฿-1
スパリゾート
7.3
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロッキーズブティックリゾート
9
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
ファーストバンガロービーチリゾート
7.4
との評価
642 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU