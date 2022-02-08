BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Heritage Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

538レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 0
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 1
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 2
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 3
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 4
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 5
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Oriental Heritage Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Oriental Heritage Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Oriental Heritage Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Oriental Heritage Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Oriental Heritage Residenceゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Oriental Heritage Residence
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1180 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
との評価
12884 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
との評価
4241 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU