BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

1206レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 1
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 2
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 3
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 4
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel is a modern property in the center of Bangkok that offers easy access to outstanding shopping. The Emporium shopping complex is an easy 2-minute walk away, as is the Phrom Phong skytrain station which connects to several other high-end malls, open air markets, and other shopping venues. This hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay in a pleasant environment. Each apartment provides a sense of privacy along with the harmony of space and modern design – an ideal place of stay for both travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok. Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel aims to provide a comfortable stay by offering modern facilities and affording a high level of personalized service.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

15 Sukhumvit, Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU