Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf - Chumphon Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and GolfNovotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Chumphon.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's karaoke rooms and bar.Guests of Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf can even have groceries delivered to their room for cooking, using the resort's special service.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and solarium. The many offerings at Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Novotel Chumphon Beach Resort and Golf gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and diving. In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the ping-pong table, golf course on site and badminton court in the resort.