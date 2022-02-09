CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nornnuea at Inthanon - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

30レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Renovated in , Nornnuea at Inthanon guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chom Thong for business or pleasure. The property is just 58 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Nornnuea at Inthanon is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find locker, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chom Thong, make Nornnuea at Inthanon your home away from home.

住所/地図

156/1 Moo.2 Chiang Mai - Hot Rd., Ban Luang, Chom Thong, Thailand, 50160

