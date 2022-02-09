CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9

92レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+18 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Tarntong Boutique Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Situated only 2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tarntong Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tarntong Boutique Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

49/1 Thanon Sodsueksa, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU