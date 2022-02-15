Nimmanoradee Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nimmanoradee ResortLearn the meaning of a genuinely relaxing holiday just minutes from the Koh Samet city center when you stay at Nimmanoradee Resort. Enjoy some seaside relaxation and drinks with a stay at Nimmanoradee Resort, just 40 m from Ao Kiu Na Nok.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy convenient available parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs.Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Nimmanoradee Resort thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Nimmanoradee Resort include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator and bottled water at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Nimmanoradee Resort begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's bar.Nimmanoradee Resort offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Don't forget to take advantage of your access to the private beach at the resort. Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling and non-motorized water sports. If you like water sports, you'll appreciate the convenience of canoes provided by Nimmanoradee Resort.Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops available right on-site.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Koh Samet has to offer during your stay at Nimmanoradee Resort. The most famous landmark nearby is Laem Kut just 60 m away.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 96% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.