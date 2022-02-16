PHUKET TEST & GO

New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4

1868レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Hat Yai, New Season Square Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 15 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by New Season Square Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). New Season Square Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

住所/地図

23 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

