Neptune's Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

7.9

272レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 0
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 1
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 2
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 3
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 4
Neptune's Villa Hotel - Image 5
A perfect getaway destination, Neptune's Villa Hotel is positioned on the southern end of Had Rin, the quieter and tranquil end of sunset beach. From here, guests are a five-minute stroll away from the famous Full Moon party and Had Rin Nai and a 10-minute drive from the Half Moon and Black Moon party, yet far enough from the resort to ensure you get a good night’s sleep! Neptune's Villa Hotel offers 36 large guestrooms, all of which have a private balcony or terrace overlooking the pool areas or the garden. All rooms are furnished with contemporary décor and fitted with all basic amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The Mecca for sunbathers, beach sports and beach bars are a mere five-minute walk away from the property. With its prime location and comforting atmosphere, this is a good place to stay in Koh Phangan.

110/1 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

