ナヤバンガロー - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 15, 2022
฿10,000 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ナイハーンビーチから徒歩20分のNayaBungalowはラワイビーチに位置し、無料Wi-Fi、エクスプレスチェックインとチェックアウト、ツアーデスクを提供しています。ファミリールームを併設する宿泊施設で、屋外プールも利用できます。全室に庭園の景色を望むバルコニーが付いています。

全室にエアコン、薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、電気ティーポット、シャワー、ヘアドライヤー、クローゼットが備わっています。全室に無料バスアメニティ付きの専用バスルームがあり、一部の客室にはパティオがあり、その他の客室からはプールの景色を眺めることができます。

リゾートにはサンテラスがあります。

Naya Bungalowからウインドミルビューポイントまで2.7km、プロムテップ岬まで2.4マイルです。最寄りの空港はプーケットで、宿泊施設から30マイルです。宿泊施設では有料の空港シャトルサービスを提供しています。

22/3 Moo1 Soi Naya, viset Road, Rawai Mueang, Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

