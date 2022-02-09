KRABI TEST & GO

ナカラロングビーチリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6

822レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
5% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にナカラロングビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 ナカラロングビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Nakara Longbeach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

改装され、ブランドが変更されたナカラロングビーチリゾートは、この静かなランタビーチで快適さを提供します。クラビの沖合に位置し、公共フェリーで簡単に移動できます。桟橋からリゾートまでわずか4kmです。リゾートにはバンガローのみの宿泊施設があり、それぞれが周囲の環境に最もよく溶け込むように天然素材を使用して建設されています。島巡り、スキューバダイビング、水泳、カヤック、トレッキングで1日を過ごしましょう。館内レストランで本格的なタイ料理をお楽しみください。料理教室に参加して、家にいる友人を感動させることができます。自然に戻りましょうが、ナカラロングビーチリゾートでの滞在で快適さを手放すことはありません。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ナカラロングビーチリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ナカラロングビーチリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

120 Moo 3, Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

