KRABI TEST & GO

ナカマンダリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8

1620レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

クラビに位置するこの高級リゾートは、ゴージャスな風景、厚いジャングル、美しいビーチに囲まれています。ナカマンダリゾート＆スパは、究極の宿泊施設のためにあなたを自然に戻します。この地域でのアクティビティには、ダイビング、カヤック、釣り旅行、ボート遊び、ロッククライミング、ハイキングなどがあります。ナガスパでは、フルマッサージメニューなど、リラックスして贅沢な気分を味わえるさまざまなトリートメントをご用意しています。グルメな朝食はアラカルトで提供され、ハイティーを楽しんだり、カクテルバーでリラックスするチャンスがあります。館内レストランでは、地域で最高のフュージョン料理を提供しています。このホテルは簡単に予約できます。安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力するだけです。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ナカマンダリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ナカマンダリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

126 Moo 3, Nongtalay, Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アマリボーグクラビ
8.6
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
との評価
180 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビアクアマリンリゾート
7.9
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタブリンリゾート
8.2
との評価
1479 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU