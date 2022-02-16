NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Chiang Rai and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Are you seeking the true Chiang Rai? Experiencing the best of the city's culture is easy with a stay at NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), located merely 1.0 km from Clock Tower Chiang Rai.Enjoy all that NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) has to offer! Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Chiang Rai is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At NAI YA Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chiang Rai. Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Chiang Rai at Chiang Rai Night Bazaar located 900 m away. A great museum trip can be had at Hill Tribe Museum located 1.3 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.Reasons to stay hereFind incredible value for money here, which is ranked better than 90% of the city's accommodation.Compared to other accommodations in Chiang Rai, facilities here are rated higher than 94% of them.Guests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 93% of other accommodations in the city.