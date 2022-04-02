CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Na BaanYa Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.4

8レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. The ambiance of Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, cleaning products, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

Rat Chiang Saen Road., Rat Chiang Saen Soi 2, Maung, Chiang Mai, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

