SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Montalay Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8

968レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 0
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 1
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 2
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 3
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 4
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Tao, you'll feel right at home at Montalay Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Ao Tanot Bay, Calypso Diving Koh Tao, Laem Thian. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Montalay Beach Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Montalay Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Montalay Beach Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Montalay Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

P.O. Box 8, Tanote Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84280

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

コーラルビューリゾート
7.9
との評価
301 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブルータオビーチホテル
8.9
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーシェルリゾート
7.2
との評価
637 レビュー
から ฿-1
タラッサホテル
8.4
との評価
375 レビュー
から ฿-1
タオ島リゾート
7.5
との評価
1060 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
との評価
483 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤコパンガンリゾート＆スパ
8.9
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタララサナンダパンガン島ヴィラ
9.2
との評価
333 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU