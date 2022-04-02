BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miracle Grand Convention Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

10187レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
The Miracle Grand Convention Hotel is located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and provides easy access to metropolitan Bangkok. With a total of 270 rooms, the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel is comprised of a 15-story Residential Tower including an Executive Floor with panoramic views of the city. All kinds of events and parties can be arranged quickly and easily in the specially-designed function rooms. Business meetings can be held for as few as 10 people. For larger functions, the Miracle Grand Ballroom can accommodates up to 2,500 persons and is supported by the latest in audio/visual equipment available for guests’ use. For your reservation at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

住所/地図

99 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

