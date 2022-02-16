Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus)Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus). Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a separate living room. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Mida Grande Hotel Dhavaravati Nakhon Pathom (SHA Extra Plus) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the steam room and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 95% of the city's accommodation.This hotel scores higher than 86% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 95% of other accommodations in Nakhon Pathom.