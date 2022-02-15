PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Mida De Sea Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.8

4217レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, restaurants, beaches district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Mida De Sea Hua Hin is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 13 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Fly Now Factory Outlet, Old Naresuan Camp, The Venezia Hua Hin. Mida De Sea Hua Hin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Mida De Sea Hua Hin is home to 110 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden. Mida De Sea Hua Hin is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mida De Sea Hua Hin (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mida De Sea Hua Hin (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1349 Soi Cha-am 59 (Bo-Kia Road) Petchkasem Road, Cha-am, Phetchaburi, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

