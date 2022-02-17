KRABI TEST & GO

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.7

3レビューによる評価
更新日 February 17, 2022
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 0
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 2
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 3
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 4
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にMelina's Beach Front Bungalows 直接連絡し、 Melina's Beach Front Bungalowsが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 2 40
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

108 /1 Moo 3 Ao Thalane Muang Krabi, Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

