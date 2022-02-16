Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Chang, look no further than Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are K.B. Restaurant, P.N.N. Beauty Home Spa, Kai Bae Beach. At Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Daily housekeeping, car park, family room, BBQ facilities, car hire are just a few of the facilities that set Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 43 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the canoe, snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort.