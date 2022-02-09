PHUKET TEST & GO

MALA HOTEL - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3

120レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
MALA HOTEL - Image 0
MALA HOTEL - Image 1
MALA HOTEL - Image 2
MALA HOTEL - Image 3
MALA HOTEL - Image 4
MALA HOTEL - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Mala Apartment is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as M.G.Collection, Wat Kitti Sangkaram, Kata View Point. The facilities and services provided by Mala Apartment ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, concierge. The ambiance of Mala Apartment is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mala Apartment is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
MALA HOTELゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す MALA HOTEL
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

117/1-2 Patak Road, Tambol Karon, Amphur Maung, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
メロディープーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
370 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンサントロペヴィラ
7.5
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタバイDブティックインゲストハウス
9.2
との評価
535 レビュー
から ฿-1
シュガーパームグランドヒルサイドホテル
8.3
との評価
4442 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU