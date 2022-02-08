KRABI TEST & GO

Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8

23レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

803, Moo 2, Soi Aonang 3 AoNang, Muang Krabi Tel.+66638656102, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビアクアマリンリゾート
7.9
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU