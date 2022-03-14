PHUKET TEST & GO

Lulu Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

50レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Lulu Hotel - Image 0
Lulu Hotel - Image 1
Lulu Hotel - Image 2
Lulu Hotel - Image 3
Lulu Hotel - Image 4
Lulu Hotel - Image 5
+9 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Natkamon Resort, located in Phuket Town, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 30 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Natkamon Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Lulu Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lulu Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

19/555 Rasadanusorn Road, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

CAホテルアンドレジデンス
8.2
との評価
944 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラタナホテルラサダ
8.2
との評価
152 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブキッタブティックホテル
7.2
との評価
378 レビュー
から ฿-1
blooホステル
8.6
との評価
146 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサブランカブティックホテルプーケット
9
との評価
1059 レビュー
から ฿-1
シンローハウス
9.1
との評価
87 レビュー
から ฿-1
オンオンホテルの思い出
8.8
との評価
1551 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットで寝る
7.9
との評価
475 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU