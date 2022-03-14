Lulu Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Natkamon Resort, located in Phuket Town, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 30 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Natkamon Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.