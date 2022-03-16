BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

3879レビューによる評価
更新日 March 16, 2022
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.The superior services and facilities offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hostel's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat and laundry service offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). The hostel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hostel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hostel come with linen service and air conditioning. The hostel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that bottled water is available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun. If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyVenture outside Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) and explore Bangkok during your stay. Tourists travel from around the world to see The Grand Palace, which is an easy visit just 4.1 km away. Your journey through Bangkok can be completed with a short shopping stop at Chatuchak Weekend Market located 6.1 km away. Photograph yourself in front of Jim Thompson House located 290 m away, which people travel great distances to see.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hostel's food and dining options score it better than 92% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 99% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 95% of competition in the city on room comfort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

925/9, Rama1 Rd., Wang Mai, Phatumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

パートナーホテル

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU