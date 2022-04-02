CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Leechiang hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

126レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Old City, Leechiang Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Leechiang Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Leechiang Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

8/5 Samlan Rd. T. Phrasing, A. Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

