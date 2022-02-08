ルメリディアンプーケットビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

この一流チェーンの他のすべてのホテルと同様に、ルメリディアンプーケットビーチリゾートは、最高の客室とホテルの設備に加えて、比類のない豪華さを提供します。場所は、パトンビーチやプーケットファンタシーなどのいくつかの観光ホットスポットに近い便利な場所にあります。ホテルの人里離れたビーチは、混雑したビーチやビーチベンダーの絶え間ない中断を回避するのに最適で、ホテル全体が40エーカーに広がっています。敷地内の設備には、10のレストランとバー、2つの巨大なスイミングプール、スパ、子供向けのディスカバリーセンター、プライベートヨット「ボーンフリー」があります。プーケットを探索する前に、パカランでの豊富なビュッフェ式朝食で1日を始めることができます。ルメリディアンプーケットビーチリゾートは、豪華で広大な宿泊施設で、家族全員でアクティビティを楽しめます。

