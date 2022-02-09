CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

2180レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
+37 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Night Bazaar, Night Plaza Market, Pa Ker Yaw. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out. The hotel features 383 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, dressing room, mirror, scale. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Le Méridien Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Le Méridien Chiang Mai
住所/地図

108 Chang Klan Road, Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Chiang Mai, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

