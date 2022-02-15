Lazy Sandals - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Sai Kaew Beach, Samed Green Inn is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Samet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Koh Samed Buddha, Sai Kaew Beach, Wat Ko Samet. Samed Green Inn offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides daily housekeeping, fireplace, express check-in/check-out, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, television, satellite/cable TV. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Samed Green Inn is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Samet.