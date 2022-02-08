Lanta Sunny House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus)Located close to the city right along the shore, Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) gives its guests a chance to both explore Koh Lanta and relax away from it. Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 1.2 km from Long Beach, Koh Lanta, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus).The range of services provided by Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides taxi, car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Koh Lanta.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Guestrooms at Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and mini bar. Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) also provides toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and spa. The many offerings at Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving. You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like canoes made available at Lanta Sunny House (SHA Extra Plus).Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Koh Lanta during your stay at the resort. Your exploration of the surroundings of Lanta Sunny House (SHA Plus+) begins with a visit to Fins Swimmers, located only 770 m away from the resort.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 96% of accommodations in the city.